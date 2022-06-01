THE Great Western Highway tunnel was expected to improve the link between Bathurst and Sydney, so news that it is set to be put on hold has come as a disappointment to mayor Robert Taylor.
The Sydney Morning Herald revealed on Tuesday the state government's independent infrastructure body has recommended the state's $27 billion infrastructure spend be diverted to smaller projects that will provide "high returns and faster paybacks with less budget and delivery risks".
The planned 11-kilometre tunnel on the Great Western Highway, to stretch from Blackheath to Little Hartley, bypassing Mount Victoria, would be Australia's longest tunnel but is one of the state government's megaprojects likely to be put on ice.
"It is disappointing. It would have been a boost to the Central West and other regional areas, but they've obviously had a look at their financial structure and put the major projects on hold," Cr Taylor said.
Although disappointed, Cr Taylor said that the decision would be unlikely to impact Bathurst in the short term.
"We've always been looking for a better thoroughfare from Bathurst to Sydney and the tunnel would have of course made that easier, especially coming down Mount Victoria on the Great Western Highway there," he said.
"I don't think it will have a great impact on us as such, except when, like as before, when there was a collapse at Mount Victoria which impeded the traffic from Bathurst to Sydney and then also the Bells Line - and they're still having problems at Mount Tomah.
"In the short term it won't impact us unless something like that happens again."
With the recommendation of money being diverted to small projects, Cr Taylor is hopeful Bathurst might still benefit from a decision to shelve the tunnel project.
"Obviously the state government has looked at all its projects. [The tunnel] is a major project and the pandemic has also put a lot of strain on their economic structure, so I can see their reasoning for putting these major projects on hold," he said.
"Maybe that might free up a bit of money to put some funds back in the regional areas. What you lose in the merry-go-round you may make up in the razzle dazzle."
