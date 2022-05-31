Letter | Quit for the sake of the environment - and for yourself

THIS World No Tobacco Day, World Health Organisation has declared the theme as "Tobacco: threat to our environment", so there's no better time to quit than now - doing your part to help the planet.
Cigarette butts, which contain bioplastics, are the most littered items on the planet, causing lasting toxic pollution and damage to our land, rivers, oceans, and wildlife.
Advertisement
An estimated 4.5 trillion butts are discarded worldwide every year, with nearly nine billion of those in Australia.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Effective tobacco control measures that reduce smoking rates are the only way to prevent both the human and environmental harms caused by tobacco.
No matter how long you have smoked, quitting will benefit not just our environment, but your health in both the immediate and long-term future.
Your health will start to improve almost straight away, and your risk of cancer and other diseases will reduce.
It will also benefit the health of your family and friends (by reducing their exposure to second-hand smoke) and save you money.
The younger you are, and the sooner you stop, the better, but it's never too late to stop smoking.
Even people who quit after the age of 60 can reduce their chance of getting cancer and other diseases. We can help point you in the direction of the support you need.
Many people who smoke need to practise quitting several times before they give up for good.
Remember, lapses are normal, but keep trying and don't give up!
People often quit smoking on their own without support, however, extra support can increase your chances of quitting successfully.
If you wish to use quit support, choose methods that are safe and suit you.
People who use a combination of pharmacological support (like nicotine replacement therapy or other stop smoking medications) with counselling support (like the NSW Quitline) are most likely to succeed in quitting.
Stick with the tried and tested approaches and be very wary of methods or products that seem too good to be true; our website has lots of information on approved quit methods.
No matter what method you use, getting the support you need will improve your chances of success.
Remember, you're doing a great thing for your health and your loved ones.
Advertisement
If you have any questions or concerns, call our Information and Support line on 13 11 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.