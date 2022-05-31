Western Advocate

Quit for the sake of the environment - and for yourself | Letter

By Dr Laura Twyman
Updated May 31 2022 - 3:37am, first published 3:30am
Letter | Quit for the sake of the environment - and for yourself

THIS World No Tobacco Day, World Health Organisation has declared the theme as "Tobacco: threat to our environment", so there's no better time to quit than now - doing your part to help the planet.

