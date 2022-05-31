Letter | I've got a good reason to know that solar farms and agriculture can mix

RE: We're not against solar farms, we're against ruining good rural land, letter, May 30.
I feel compelled to respond to the correspondent who has questioned my knowledge of and commitment to solar farms in the Bathurst area.
I have a strong knowledge of farming and primary industries in the Central West.
My family has a mixed farming property at Cowra where I am very involved.
We run SRS merinos for wool and fat lambs. Cropping is minimal these days, but we have also had a Poll Dorset stud until recent times.
The farm has been in the family for over 100 years.
It is possible to run sheep with a solar farm. This works well for a solar farm on the edge of Dubbo where there was only one objection. This has been resolved and all is well.
I would have no objection to a solar farm in Raglan, but sadly there is little open parkland and I believe we need to keep our cricket ground.
I have a little over an acre in Raglan, which is not enough for a productive solar farm.
What we have to gain from solar farms is renewable energy, which is a step in the right direction to combat climate change.
As farmers, we are very aware of the impact of climate change on our business.
Solar farms are an agreement between the landholder and a private company.
If only we had transmission lines at Cowra, I am sure our sheep would enjoy the shade in summer.
