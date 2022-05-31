A 24-year-old man is the latest to be charged by police over an alleged criminal syndicate involved in the illicit supply of drugs into Dubbo.
Since April 2021 four other men, suspected to have been involved in the supply of prohibited drugs between Sydney and the Central West, have been charged.
The four men - aged 23, 25, 37 and 38 - all remain before the courts.
Following further inquiries, detectives executed a search warrant at a home at Cranebrook just after 6.30am on Tuesday. A number of items were seized.
A 24-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to St Mary's Police Station and has since been charged with 10 offences, including four counts of supply prohibited drug, five counts of supply cannabis more than indictable amount, and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
Police will allege in court the man supplied more than 30 kilograms of cannabis and amounts of methylamphetamine and cocaine between May 2021 and February this year.
It is further alleged the man used his position within the greyhound racing industry to transport prohibited drugs between Sydney and the Central West during the COVID-19 lockdown.
The Cranebrook man was refused bail to appear at Penrith Local Court on Tuesday.
In April, the Organised Crime Squad and NSW Crime Commission established Strike Force Grighton to investigate an alleged criminal syndicate.
The investigation has been assisted by officers attached to Dubbo Region Enforcement Squad and Central West Police District.
Inspectors from the Greyhound Welfare Integrity Commission have also been involved.
