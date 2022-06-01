A NUMBER of Bathurst cyclists made the trip up the North Coast on the weekend for the Port Macquarie Junior Tour.
Held across Saturday and Sunday, Bathurst had the likes of Cadel and Charlotte Lovett, while Ebony Robinson also featured. Orange's Xavier Bland and Camp Crump, who regularly compete in Bathurst Cycling Club races, also featured.
While Cadel Lovett admitted it wasn't his best performance on the weekend, he did manage a podium in the road race.
"I did three races up there. The first was the time trial and I was doing quite well in that," the 16-year-old said.
"Since it's a hilly course, I raced alright but I was under-geared for the race, which was a bit of a downside. I still got fourth.
"I had the criterium next, which was 25 minutes plus three laps and I got fifth in that, which wasn't too good but wasn't the worse.
"In the last event I had the road race and it was 63.5 kilometres. It was quite a hilly course and there was an attack, which formed a breakaway, which I was in.
"It ended up being a sprint between me and three other boys and I ended up pulling second."
Lovett said the competition up at Port Macquarie was competitive.
"It was pretty competitive between the top five blokes," he said.
"We had a few people there, so it was kind of tough to get around everyone in the bunch."
Lovett's younger sister Charlotte missed out on a podium, but she said she was proud of her results from the weekend.
"In the time trial, I admit it wasn't my best ever but it was a bit of a hilly course. It's where I normally do better but in time trials I do struggle. I came out in 11th," the 14-year-old said.
"In the criterium, it was a lot better for me because it's a much longer race and there's people you can get a draft off. I ended up getting ninth in that, after leading some attacks.
"In the road race, which I think ended up being 50 kilometres, I got seventh and we did manage to make a breakaway, which I did get into.
"That split into two, which unfortunately I got into the back of the two. It came down not to a sprint but a long drag out of me and another girl from the Hunter Valley. I ended up getting seventh in that.
"It's not my best weekend ever, but I'm still pretty proud of my results."
Robinson hit the deck early in the criterium after overcooking a corner on the technical criterium circuit, rejoining the race for second place in a sprint finish.
