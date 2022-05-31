AFTER suffering back-to-back defeats many critics had written off Team Eagles as contenders for this year's Eglinton Tennis Club autumn competition, but they hadn't bet on golden inspiration from an 'iron lady'.
Showing their champion qualities under stand-in captain Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher, Team Eagles bounced back to capture a thrilling victory over Team Magpies eighth sets to six, 71 games to 66.
Schumacher believes the win was a true gutsy performance.
"I believe that in tennis fortune favours the brave, and that's what won the match for us today," Schumacher said.
The highlight in this match was undoubtedly the return of Eglinton's number one female player Schumacher.
She has spent the last month over in Florida in boot camp training, in endeavouring to bring down John 'slugger' Bullock as the number one player at Eglinton.
The Eagles side of Bryan Reiri, Robert Mack, Les Moulds, Dan Mcleay and Andrew Howarth showed true grit in the match and now have firmed in the market from 50-1 to 10-1 to take the title.
Eagles' Reiri showed glimpses of brilliance, winning two of his sets 6-3, 7-6.
Stand in captain Schumacher was back to her best, winning three sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-6, and was in no small way responsible for steering her side to a very impressive victory.
Moulds and Mcleay also played some very smart tennis for Team Eagles, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 between them.
Mack showed promise, winning two sets 6-4, 6-3 for the Eagles, with his cannonball forehand proving troublesome for his opponents.
Andrew Howarth too was in fine form winning two sets, 6-1, 7-5.
The second match saw Team Seagulls of Garth Hindmarch, Rod Schumacher, Adrian Hotham, Judy Smith and Dakota Hindmarch win a cliff-hanger match over Team Woodpeckers of Jason Molkentin, Brian Dwyer, Harry Dang, Rebekha Fisher and Leo Meares six sets all, 66 games to 55.
Well folks if you build it they will come.
It is official that the grand opening of our new club house will be on July 9. This is exciting news for everyone involved. I will keep you updated on proceedings.
Good hitting.
