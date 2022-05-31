Western Advocate

Tennis talk: Team Eagles capture thrilling win over Team Magpies

By John Bullock
May 31 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK ON DECK: After spending time in Florida, Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher made a successful return to Eglinton Tennis Club competition. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

AFTER suffering back-to-back defeats many critics had written off Team Eagles as contenders for this year's Eglinton Tennis Club autumn competition, but they hadn't bet on golden inspiration from an 'iron lady'.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.