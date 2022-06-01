Western Advocate

We're investing to make sure our schools are a class above | State politics

Updated June 1 2022 - 4:04am, first published 4:00am
MONEY WELL SPENT: Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says he is glad to see NSW primary and high schools receiving grants for upgrades.

THE NSW Government is not only investing record amounts in new and upgraded schools, it is improving existing classrooms, libraries, halls and administration areas for students right across NSW.

Local News

