THE NSW Government is not only investing record amounts in new and upgraded schools, it is improving existing classrooms, libraries, halls and administration areas for students right across NSW.
Since this upgrade program's launch in 2020, 15 schools in the Bathurst electorate have benefited from this investment delivering new or improved facilities including canteen upgrades, shade shelter installations, and amenity renovations.
It is great to see local schools benefiting from the NSW Government's historic investment in public education infrastructure.
In addition, a second stimulus response to the COVID-19 pandemic was launched to replace fluorescent lights in NSW primary and high schools with LED lights.
There are 26 schools in the Bathurst electorate which have or are in the process of having LED lights installed which will lower running costs, benefit the environment and be easier on students' eyes.
The program is supporting more than 1300 jobs across regional NSW and, wherever possible, local contractors and suppliers have been engaged, ensuring the positive impacts of this stimulus are felt as far and wide as possible.
The NSW Government is investing $7.9 billion over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 215 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW.
This is the largest investment in public education infrastructure in the history of NSW.
APPLICATIONS for this year's NSW Government's Crown Reserves Improvement Fund close on June 3.
These grants will help communities as they get back on their feet by funding improvements to community, recreational and tourism facilities on Crown reserves, while also supporting local businesses and economies within our great regions.
The NSW Government has reserved $17 million to upgrade and maintain facilities across the state.
Crown land plays a significant role within NSW communities and the NSW Government is committed to providing the best facilities possible.
Eligible applicants include community groups that use Crown land, and all showgrounds, including those on freehold land, for projects that can deliver social, cultural, environmental or economic benefits.
For further information and to apply, visit reservemanager.crownland.nsw.gov.au/funding/crif
RESIDENTS in the Bathurst electorate are encouraged to embrace the challenge of this year's National Reconciliation Week: Be Brave. Make Change.
National Reconciliation Week, which runs annually from May 27 to June 3, commemorates two significant milestones in the reconciliation journey: the successful 1967 referendum and the High Court Mabo decision respectively.
The NSW Government's commitment to improving life outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, as outlined in the national Closing the Gap agreement signed in 2020, is how we are enacting systemic change across health, education and justice.
