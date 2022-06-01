Western Advocate

Getting ready for the return of festival fun | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
June 1 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOME AND HISTORY: Museums manager Janelle Middleton and mayor Robert Taylor.

THE Bathurst Winter Festival, one of the region's signature events, will return during the school holidays from July 2-17.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.