THE Bathurst Winter Festival, one of the region's signature events, will return during the school holidays from July 2-17.
The city centre will be transformed into a winter playground during the festival, featuring a variety of attractions and activities for the whole family.
Festival fixtures including the McDonald's Bathurst Ice Rink, giant ferris wheel and carousel will be back.
The program for this year features food and wine events, festival nights and plenty of activities for families with children.
Events are a catalyst for economic growth, create national and international awareness of Bathurst, position our city as a destination and create a sense of pride and community and we strongly encourage businesses to get involved.
From sundown to 10pm each night, the popular illuminations will be on display on buildings around the CBD.
The economic impact of this event is huge and estimated to bring $1.6 million into the region.
This includes $900,000 in household income and the creation of around 16 full-time jobs.
In terms of accommodation alone, the average occupancy over this year's winter school holidays is showing a 69 per cent increase in the forward bookings as of this time last year for the 2021 school holidays.
There are clear spikes in bookings for both festival weekends - particularly the weekend of July 9-10.
Tickets for the McDonald's Bathurst Ice Rink are now on sale online only at www.bathurstwinterfestival.com.au.
Skating sessions cost $15 adults, $12 children and $8 for toddlers.
CHIFLEY Home has been closed since 2020 and, during this time, council has taken the opportunity to conduct upgrades and improvements to the facility.
Ahead of Chifley Home's official reopening, visitors will be offered a preview on the long weekend of June 11-13.
A joint ticket to Chifley Home and Bathurst Rail Museum will be available at the discounted rate of $25 for a family or two adults and NSW discover vouchers can be used.
A free shuttle bus will be provided to transfer visitors between the museums.
Chifley Home will officially open on Saturday, July 2 and will be open seven days a week from 11am to 3pm during school holidays.
During school terms, Chifley Home will be open six days and closed on Thursdays.
The visit to the museum will be more self-directed with new interpretative signage and the new audio guide telling the stories of Ben Chifley, his wife Elizabeth and the community.
