Umpires, players braving the Bathurst blizzard

HOWLING winds and rain did nothing to stop the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges' State Hockey Championships going ahead in Bathurst this week, with players and umpires braving arctic conditions at Cooke Hockey Complex.
Hundreds of students travelled from across the state, as far away as Lismore and Sydney to compete in the event.
Among those braving the freezing conditions on Tuesday was Wendy Hastings, who was undertaking umpiring duties.
Coming off the pitch after one of the games, she said it was literally freezing out there.
"It was freezing, definitely thermals weather," she said.
Mrs Hastings said she knew it would be cold and dressed accordingly.
"So today I'm dressed in two pair of pure woollen socks, I've got thermal leggings under water proof pants, I have two thermal long sleeve spencers under a padded Macpac jacket and a water proof raincoat.
But she wasn't finished yet.
"I also have thermal warm gloves on, a headband, a visor to keep the rain off and then a hoodie over my coat," she laughed.
Said she thinks it's one of the coldest games she's ever had to umpire.
"I actually think it is the wind. The really cold icy rain was bitter, at one point my face was really quite aching.
"I was wishing I was also wearing was one of my pull-up neck warmer things I normally wear when I'm out (bike) riding," she said.
Despite the cold, she said she was having a great day, with umpiring one her loves of the game.
"I've been umpiring since I was 12, so that's 55 years.
"I just love being part of the game, but I also see umpiring as a way of coaching on the field.
"You can explain the rules, you explain to the players what they can and can't do and so I see it as a training program and monitoring program."
She said it was great to see so many young people here in Bathurst for the hockey tournament.
"Look its an amazing economic event for Bathurst.
"Even the fact that on such a scabby day like today, the fact we have three beautiful artificial turf surfaces and the games can continue, is great.
"The kids can still play.
"If we were on grass it would be all off, all over red rover. They wouldn't have been able to play," she said.
"Bathurst has loads of accommodation and loads of warm things to do.
"So I'm hoping all the visitors are all out spending money in the city while they are here.
"It's a wonderful boom for Bathurst.
