Umpires, players braving the Bathurst blizzard

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 1 2022 - 6:01am, first published May 31 2022 - 10:21pm
GLOVES ON: Umpire Wendy Hastings said Tuesday's conditions at Cooke Pak were among the coldest she's ever umpired in.

HOWLING winds and rain did nothing to stop the NSW Combined Catholic Colleges' State Hockey Championships going ahead in Bathurst this week, with players and umpires braving arctic conditions at Cooke Hockey Complex.

