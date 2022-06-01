Bathurst City bowlers contest Club Triples Championships

Game three, rink four: A close game saw Denis Oxley and Louise Hall beat Jack Smith and Paul Reece by one shot with the score of 20-19. A six for Denis and Louise in the fourth end saw them leading 10-1. Jack and Paul soon equalled, then passed them by winning nine ends straight to lead 16-10. Two ends later, it was 16-all, then in the twentieth end, 19-all. Denis and Louise won the last end and the game with a single.