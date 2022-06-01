Western Advocate

Bathurst City bowlers contest Club Triples Championships

Updated June 1 2022 - 12:12am, first published 12:00am
Joe Young enjoys social bowls at the Bathurst City Bowling Club, Wednesday. Photo:CHRIS SEABROOK 052522cbowls1

BATHURST CITY

The Semi-final of the Club Triples Championships was played on Saturday afternoon. The winning team consisted of John Archer, Ray Fitzalan and Luke Dobbie. They scored 27 shots compared to the 16 shots scored by their opponents, Garry Hotham, Chris Stafford and Anthony Morrissey. John's team started well, having eleven shots after four ends. After twelve ends, Garry's team were only two shots down, 15-13 but John, Ray and Luke piled on the pressure taking all but two ends.

