Bathurst City bowlers contest Club Triples Championships

The Semi-final of the Club Triples Championships was played on Saturday afternoon. The winning team consisted of John Archer, Ray Fitzalan and Luke Dobbie. They scored 27 shots compared to the 16 shots scored by their opponents, Garry Hotham, Chris Stafford and Anthony Morrissey. John's team started well, having eleven shots after four ends. After twelve ends, Garry's team were only two shots down, 15-13 but John, Ray and Luke piled on the pressure taking all but two ends.
Game one, rink two: Jack Smith and Pam Warren defeated Ron Cambey and Robert Keady 19-16. While Jack and Pam got away early, Ron and Robert kept the scores level on many occasions; 4-, 5-, 8- and 13-all. It was in the last six ends that Jack and Pam kept the game under their control.
Advertisement
Game two, rink three: Ray Noonan and Barry McPherson had a comfortable win over Joe Young and Phil Murray, 25-15. All square on 3-all after six ends, Shorty and Barry gave little away, leading 18-6 after fifteen ends. A six put them further in front; Joe and Phil, while adding to their score, were too far behind.
Game four, rink five: Trevor Kellock, Wayne Bensley and James Nau defeated Paul Rodenhuis, John Martin and Annette McPherson with the score of 22-19. Paul's team started well, having six shots after four ends. Trevor's team rallied so that the scores were even at 10-all, then 13-all. Trevor's team did better in the last stages of the game. Trevor's well-placed shots converted 5 and 6-down heads to one and two up, ensuring the win.
Game five, rink six: Norm Hayes and John McDonagh beat Bob Lindsay and Robin Moore with the score of 25-14. Both Leads used bowling arms to great effect. Bob and Rob were leading 6-4 after six ends, but Norm and John had a good run to take the lead back, 16-8 after twelve ends. Bob and Rob got close at 16-13 after fourteen ends, but Norm and John powered home for the win.
Game one, rink two: Ray Noonan, Joe Young and Barry McPherson defeated Pat Duff, Ian Schofield and Arch Ledger 22-11. Shorty, Joe and Barry were always in control of this game, leading 15-3 after nine ends, then 22-6 after seventeen. Pat, Ian and Arch scored five shots in the last three ends.
Game two, rink three: Mick Hall and John McDonagh beat Alby Homer and Trevor Kellock 23-19. Alby and Trevor looked likely winners when they were holding eleven shots to four after eight ends, then seventeen to ten after fourteen ends. A six for Mick and John started their run which gave them the win.
Game three, rink four: A close game saw Denis Oxley and Louise Hall beat Jack Smith and Paul Reece by one shot with the score of 20-19. A six for Denis and Louise in the fourth end saw them leading 10-1. Jack and Paul soon equalled, then passed them by winning nine ends straight to lead 16-10. Two ends later, it was 16-all, then in the twentieth end, 19-all. Denis and Louise won the last end and the game with a single.
Game four, rink six: Kevin Miller, Annette McPherson and Junior Flynn Armstrong had a win over Norm Hayes, Phil Murray and Grant Brunton with the score of 22-12. Kevin, Annette and Flynn were always in control of the game leading 14-4 after twelve ends, then 20-7 after seventeen.
There was no play on Tuesday because of the inclement weather.
By the Bowling Shark
With the continuance of the Minor Singles Championships, the play is starting to get to the pointy end. Even with the cooler conditions there has been some great turnouts for the social games. This is how the week rolled:
Rink four - Men's Minor Singles Championship: Jim Clark and Colin Pickstone went head-to-head in a match that saw the points come easy for Jim Clark in the first 16 ends who lead by 10 points (19-9). Colin Pickstone fought back to level the match 20 all on the 24th . Colin Prevailed in the end to win 25-20.
Rink 10: Gary Cameron, Peter Phegan and Terry Burke looked to be in trouble against Ron Hogan, Paul Jenkins and Noel Witney who were 20-7 in front by the 16th. Team Burke pulled out all the stops to win the next 5 ends to win the match 23-20.
Rink 11: Jake Shurmer, Steve Glencourse and Tim Pickstone made it look easy against Bryce Peard, Kevin Arrow and Max Elms. Team Pickstone dominated the score board to be 33-3 in front by the 16th. Team Pickstone winning in the end 41-8.
Rink 12: Keith Pender and Kevin Miller lead from the start against Glen Miller and Peter Zylstra. Team Miller were 18-9 in front by the 14th and went on to win the match 28-19.
Rink 13: Peter Martin and Ron McGarry were in the box seat early against Bill Mackie and Peter Drew with a 11-5 lead by the 10th . But from there Team Drew stepped it up a notch to snatch the lead on the 12th and went on to win 31-18.
Rink 14: Terry Clark, Phillipe Legall and Robin Moore had to struggle to gain points against Robert Raithby, John Bosson and Mick Nobes. Team Nobes took control and levelled the match on the 16th (13-all) and went on to win the match 25-14.
Rink 15: John Toole, Ted Parker and Brian Hope were level pegging on the 12th (12 all) against Peter Mathis, Peter Hope and Graham Scott. Team Hope opened the lead to place them in prime position to take the win 27-16.
Advertisement
Rink nine: Beryl Flanagan and Sue Murray showed how it was done against Sally Colebatch and Ron McGarry. Team Murray were seven in front by the 13th (16-9) and went on to win 21-16.
Rink 10: Marj Nyland and Des Sanders were in a battle against Merl Taylor and Kerry Lucas. Team Lucas played catchup and levelled the score on the 12th (11-all) and went on to win the match in the end 18-16.
Rink 11: Gail Howard, Val Zylstra and Betsy Thornberry were outclassed by Liz Draper, Val Zylstra and Mel Parker. Team Parker were on fire and opened a handy lead by the 11 th (15-7). Team Parker winning 18-13.
Rink one: John Toole and Dave Josh were getting smashed early against Greg Hallett and Hugh Brennan. Team Josh caught up to level the match on the 13th (11-all and again on the 16th (15-all) and the 18th (18-all). Team Brennan proved too good in the end to win 25-19.
Rink two - Men's Minor Singles Championship: Max Elms and Ted Parker were level after four ends (4-all) and from there Ted made his move and took the lead. Ted went on to win the match 25-18.
Rink three - Men's Minor Singles Championship: Mick Nobes and Jeff Adams were both out to prove a point and were level after five ends (5-all). Mick then opened a gap to be 20-5 in front. Jeff tried to fight back but fell short in the end for Mick to win 25-13.
Advertisement
Rink four - Men's Minor Singles Championship: Ron McGarry and Peter Zylstra were in a battle for the first nine ends. Ron then moved clear on the 10th (11-5). Ron continued to lead the match until the end to win 25-20.
Rink five: Robert Rooke (swing bowler), Ron Hogan and Paul Galvin were behind from the start against Robert Rooke, John Finley and Robin Moore. Team Moore held the lead every end with Team Galvin coming within one point on the ninth. Team Moore winning 26-19.
Rink six: Peter Mathis and Mick Sewell had a tight roll up against Terry Burke and Dennis Harvey. With the scores level on the second last end (19 all) it came down to the wire with Team Harvey winning 20-19.
Rink seven: Peter Phegan, Noel Witney and Laci Koszta were in a rut for the first end of the match against Andrew Moffatt, Tim Pickstone and Craig Bush. Team Bush had wins from end 10 to 16 in a row which helped them to victory to win 24-16.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan Bowling Club, so until next time, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.