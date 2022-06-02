BATHURST '75 has remained undefeated in its first eight Western Premier League games, but it's set for its biggest test yet.
The royal blues are set to welcome in form heavyweights Orange Waratahs to Proctor Park on Friday night in round nine action, in conditions that wouldn't be out of place in the English Premier League.
Waratahs are fresh off a massive 7-0 win over Dubbo Bulls last Saturday, so Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford is understandably aware of the threat the visitors pose.
"It's going to be a big challenge to play them," he said.
"Waratahs won 7-0 on the weekend against Bulls, who are a pretty decent side. Maybe Bulls had an off day or everything that Waratahs touched worked for them."
Bathurst '75 is coming off a 4-3 win against Macquarie United in Dubbo the previous Saturday, where the visitors fell behind 2-0 early in the second half before staging a thrilling comeback.
After keeping two clean sheets so far this season, Comerford said it was disappointing to give up three goals last match and is hoping his boys can improve their defence heading into the match against the free-scoring Waratahs.
"In the past couple of weeks we've been able to keep clean sheets, so it was a bit disappointing to give up a few cheap goals on the weekend," he said.
"We've always had the belief that we can score goals, so we'll probably just need to keep working on our defence and make sure we can be tighter in those areas.
"We haven't lost a game yet - we've had three draws and five wins. It's pleasing and gives the boys the belief that they can beat anyone."
Following this Friday night's clash with Waratahs, Bathurst '75 will sit out round 10 due to the bye, before a clash with local rivals Panorama.
It would be the first time two local Bathurst teams have faced each other in the Western Premier League since 2006, when Bathurst '75 and Bathurst City Colts both played in the top flight.
"We then have the bye and then have to play Pano, so it's a few big games," Comerford said.
"If we get a result this weekend, when we play Panorama, it would be one versus two. That would be pretty cool, but we'll take it a week at a time and we'll make sure we've got this weekend sorted.
"Hopefully we can perform against Waratahs."
Kick-off at Proctor Park on Friday night is at 7pm.
