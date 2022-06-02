Western Advocate

Bathurst '75 to host Orange Waratahs under lights at Proctor Park in Western Premier League round nine action

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 2 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GAME ON: Damien Booth on the ball for Bathurst '75 in its 4-3 win over Macquarie United in Western Premier League last Saturday. Photo: AMY MCINTYRE

BATHURST '75 has remained undefeated in its first eight Western Premier League games, but it's set for its biggest test yet.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.