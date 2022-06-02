Western Advocate

Bathurst javelinist Evan Smith to compete in Oceania Athletics Championships in Mackay

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 2 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst javelinist Evan Smith. Photo: SUPPLIED

Evan Smith is set to rub shoulders with some of the best in his discipline later this month in the Oceania Athletics Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.