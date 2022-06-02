Evan Smith is set to rub shoulders with some of the best in his discipline later this month in the Oceania Athletics Championships.
The Bathurst javelinist booked himself a spot at the titles in Mackay thanks to a top 10 result at the Australian Track and Field Championships.
From that top 10 performance, he also attained the number one ranking in regional Australia and, in turn, gained his selection into the under 20s Australian regional athletics team to compete at the Oceania titles.
After several years of cancelled tournaments, Smith said his thrilled that he can finally compete at the Oceania titles.
"To get back into it is great," he said.
"I made that team back in 2020 and it was my goal to get back into the team this year, because in 2020 it got cancelled.
"It was great when I found out I qualified. I was stoked, just happy that I can go up to Queensland and compete.
"I've had a lot of disappointment because competitions keep getting cancelled because of COVID-19. Finally things are finally starting to open back up."
The 19-year-old local, who is a member of the Orange Runners Club, spent most of 2021 out of the spurt due to a back stress fracture, so this year marks his first year back.
The Oceania Athletics Championships comprises of 19 member federations from around the region including Australia and New Zealand.
He'll be going up against some current and future Olympians, who will all be vying for selection for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and under 20s world championships last this year.
Smith said it'll be awesome to compete against some of the best in the region.
"It'll be great, I'm really looking forward to it. It'll be first international competition," he said.
"I'm usually trying to train three days a week but lately I haven't trained much because I train on the hockey fields in Bathurst, but it's been too wet of late.
"I try to get out every second day and go up to Lithgow, to see my coach."
The Oceania Athletics Championships, will run in Mackay from June 7-11.
