Great Western Highway reopens but major delays expected

THE Great Western Highway has reopened after a truck crash early Wednesday morning.
The highway was closed in both directions between Raglan and Marrangaroo (near Lithgow) following the crash, which occurred near Diamond Swamp Road.
Livetraffic.com advised at the time that due to adverse weather conditions in the area there was no suitable diversion between Lithgow and Bathurst, and people were asked to avoid the area.
Emergency services were called to the scene, including a crane which was called to clear the debris.
Crews worked through the day, with the highway reopening at around 2.50pm, albeit with a reduced speed limit of 40km an hour in place along some parts of the route.
Motorists were advised to allow extra travel time.
Livetraffic.com also advised contraflow traffic conditions are in place, with motorists told they should drive to the conditions in line with current adverse weather conditions of snow and ice in the area, which can affect vehicle traction.
Inspector David Abercrombie from Chifley Police District said the crash was a timely reminder for the need for drivers to use extreme caution while driving in the current alpine conditions.
"Slow down, take it easy and drive to the conditions," he said.
"There is snow and ice on roads across the region.
"Please take it easy on our roads."
He also reminded people not to call the Bathurst Police Station for updates on road closures, instead directing them to livetraffic.com.
He said calls for road closure information to the station were a huge problem, as they tie up phone lines to police which may be required in an emergency situation.
