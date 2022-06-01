Western Advocate

Season's greeting comes with snow

By Amy Rees
Updated June 1 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bathurst woke up to a blanket of snow in the higher areas of the town, marking the start of winter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.