Season's greeting comes with snow

Bathurst woke up to a blanket of snow in the higher areas of the town, marking the start of winter.
In the early hours of Wednesday, June 1, Bathurst received an estimated one centimetre of snow, with a thicker layer covering more elevated areas in the region.
Though snow has to be manually measured, a Weatherzone spokesperson said between 3.30am and 5.30am, Bathurst saw around 1.2 millimetres of rain which equates to around one centimetre of snow.
"Obviously there'll be heavier portions in there. Places with higher elevation, such as Oberon, look like they've seen a fair bit more than that," the spokesperson said.
With high pressure weather patterns moving in, it is unlikely more snowfall will occur for this event.
The skies are expected to clear, which will lead to cold mornings.
Temperatures are probably going to dip to near or below freezing the next two nights.
In general, Bathurst is looking at a wet and cold winter, with daytime temperatures averaging a low of one degree and a high of 12.
As the season progresses, it is likely that there will be an increase in cloud cover which will lead to colder days but warmer nights.
More rainfall is also predicted due to the current La Nina in the Pacific Ocean and the negative Indian Ocean dipole developing.
Both of those systems lead to increased cloud cover.
"Overall, we're expecting a slightly wetter than average winter," the Weatherzone spokesperson said.
"There will be near average, maybe cooler than average, days and then generally overall some warmer nights. Because Bathurst is west of the Diving Range, the Indian Ocean dipole typically leads to an increase in rainfall."
In light of the colder weather, road users are reminded to take caution when driving in the early morning or late evening.
Icy roads are a serious danger and motorists are urged to slow down and remain alert when driving in conditions that indicate there may be black ice on the road. The advice to anyone who hits black ice is not to slam on the brakes as it can force a bigger skid.
