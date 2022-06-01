THURSDAY'S A grade event at the Bathurst Golf Club was a battle of attrition as John Young, Robert Pardey and Tim McKinnon all fired 38 points.
In the end lefty Young was crowned the champion on a countback.
Three-over par picked up the scratch for Steve McDonald.
Ray Curtis and Richard Ellis were in a league of their own after both players registered 42 points, eventually Curtis got the upper hand on a countback.
Liam Cooke (39) was third and the scratch went the way of Richard Lesh with 21 points.
Cindy Perfect constructed a solid 35 points to win the women's division over Helen Carver (34) and Wendy Hamer (33).
Hamer was ably supported by Michael Godfrey in compiling 49 points to win the 2BBB by three shots over Michael Long and Neil Larcombe.
The scratch honours went to Steve McDonald and Don Stapley on 36 points.
Terry Staines stamped himself as a player of the future as a nice 37 points gave him Saturday's A grade victory, his nearest rivals being Robert Pardey (36) and Jim Brilley (35). The scratch win belonged to the visiting Brock Egan with two-over par.
New member Rothnie Marshall wasted no time in becoming accustomed to the winners' circle after a fine 37 points gave him a two-shot buffer over Mark Sullivan and Nev Jones. Justin Hadley accepted the scratch trophy thanks to a stylish 19 points.
Gabby Volk was once again the player to beat in the women's division, this time courtesy of 33 points. She held off Kae Anderson and Cindy Fitzgerald after they both had 31 points.
A couple of vintage performers in Warren Matthews and Alby Davis returned 45 points to win the 2BBB by a couple over Rod Pollard and Greg Murray.
The veteran Darrell Bourke and Glenn Hope (33) were the scratch recipients.
David King enjoyed his Sunday sojourn, claiming victory thanks to 38 points. He held off Lachlan Sharp and Ryan Cooke, who both had 36 points.
