Eric Bogle and his band set to perform at Bathurst's KeyStone 1889

June 9 2022 - 1:30am
COMING TO TOWN: Scots/Australian singer-songwriter Eric Bogle coming to Bathurst. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Eric Bogle and his band return to Bathurst in June to reprise the acclaimed concerts of 2019 that captivated regional audiences.

