Bathurst residents didn't waste any time on Thursday morning parting ways with unwanted chemicals, with a free, one-day-only service operating at the Cooke Hockey Complex.
The Household Chemical Cleanout service is an annual opportunity for residents to dispose of up to 20 kilograms of hazardous household chemicals free of charge.
Environmental Treatment Services' Henry Chen, the on-site supervisor at the drop-off point, said there has already been a significant turnout within the first couple of hours.
"We've had 23 visitors within the first couple of hours, so it's good to see a lot of people are encouraged to do the right thing by the environment," Mr Chen said.
"There's been a lot of people disposing old paint and acid and alkali products, and we've received plenty of pesticides too."
The drop-off point is accepting a wide range of chemicals, including pesticides, paint, garden chemicals and solvents, as well as objects with toxic substances [smoke detectors, fluorescent light globes, old gas bottles, and fire extinguishers].
Mr Chen said the on-site workers are sorting out the products themselves to ensure efficient disposal.
"We've got enough gear to deal with numerous deliveries, and encourage anyone to drop in if they have household chemicals that are no longer required," he said.
"Acid and alkali substances in particular can cause containers to deteriorate, which can cause a significant safety risk in the home."
Mr Chen said chemical cleanout events are one of two ways Bathurst residents can dispose of chemicals free of charge.
"Residents can also go to their local community recycling centre [CRC] all year round," he said.
"But these chemical cleanout events are tailored more towards residents with domestic quantities of hazardous chemicals."
Bathurst's CRC is located at the Waste Management Centre on College Road.
Cleanout events in regional NSW are organised by voluntary regional waste groups with support from the Environmental Protection Agency [EPA].
Chemicals will continue to be accepted at the site until 4pm.
