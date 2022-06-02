IT has been 13 years since Lachlan Conyers last played in a side coached by his father, but after CSU suffered its second narrow defeat in a fortnight he knew exactly what to expect at training this week.
Having surrendered a 17-point lead to lose to Mudgee a week after falling to Narromine by a point, he knew his father Dave had planned a tough training session for them.
"Thank goodness they shut the oval on Tuesday due," he laughed.
"Thursday night will be the bash and bruise, but in this cold weather, hopefully that will toughen us up.
"That's two weeks in row we've lost by less than three points in the dying stages of the game.
"It was there to be won against Mudgee, we came out of the gates and executed our game plan like we were supposed to and then the last 10 minutes of the first half came around and we let our concentration lapse and that's when they put on points.
"They came out in the second half and they put on points again and from there we were fighting an uphill battle for the rest of that half to try and contain them, they just ran over the top of us in the end."
It was certainly a disappointing end to the day for CSU, but there was still a moment that Lachlan Conyers was able to enjoy.
His older brother Jarrad pulled on a CSU jumper for the New Holland Cup match as well.
"It was pretty special last weekend being able to play with my older brother and having my Dad as coach," he said.
"I've played with my brother before, but to have the three of us on the same team was very special, it was nice to get to tick that off the list."
While Jarrad's appearance was a one-off, Lachlan Conyers is now a regular for CSU at fullback. It's a club he hadn't played for prior to this season.
But he's enjoying the experience playing for CSU and again working with his Dad.
"I played school footy and once I finished up at school I went overseas for a year. After that I went straight to uni in Wollongong," he said.
"I think the last time my old man coached me was in Year 7, so it's been 13 years now.
"It's an interesting change from previous clubs where I've been the same age as the boys, but coming into a university dominant club I'm the old head by a couple of years.
"There are a few blokes my age, there are one or two older and the rest are early 20s and we've got one who is 17.
"But the club, the culture is phenomenal, everyone gets around one another, they all look out for another and everyone is inclusive, so it's got that really nice vibe."
He'd like that positive vibe to also be a winning one, but as CSU travel to Parkes this Saturday to take on the defending premiers he knows the students are in for a tough grind.
CSU is still working on cohesion, the back line in particular has endured multiple reshuffles due to injuries and unavailabilties. Given the students beat Parkes in a nail-biter earlier in the season, the Boars will no doubt be eager for revenge.
"At the moment we haven't put the same 15 on the paddock any week, so it's a little bit chopping and changing and the cohesion is not quite there," Conyers said.
"But I think once we start getting a bit of consistency then we definitely will be a force to be reckoned with.
"Parkes in Parkes, yeah it's a completely different kettle of fish.
"That's the nature of Central West footy, you never know each week what team is going to turn up, what blokes are injured and what blokes are coming in, so you've just got to take it game by game rather than anticipating it will be what you got last time."
Saturday's match at Parkes' Pioneer Oval is set to kick off at 3.15pm.
