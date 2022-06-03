A NIGHT work blitz on Bathurst streets will finish a little later than anticipated, according to Transport for NSW, but the bulk of the work is done.
Transport for NSW started months of maintenance work - including repairing and replacing road surfaces - in late April, warning motorists to expect single lane closures, intermittent stopping and reduced speed limits.
The night work was originally due to finish by June 4, but, in an update, Transport for NSW said it is now scheduled for completion by Friday, June 10, weather permitting.
"Work is continuing at a number of locations in Bathurst to repair and replace road surfaces to maintain a high level of safety for all road users," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Where possible, Transport for NSW looks to consolidate roadwork projects to limit disruptions on the network."
The spokesperson said the work was being timed to get in ahead of the worst of the winter weather.
"Several extreme weather events over the past 18 months have had a significant impact on roads and highways across the western region and it's vital we respond as quickly as we can to repair them," they said.
"Crews have been working as swiftly as possible to ensure the road network across the western region is prepared for the unavoidable impacts of ice, snow and colder weather as we head into winter."
