Western Advocate

Bathurst council writes off $13,000 in water charges for property owner

Updated June 3 2022 - 4:34am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Regional Council chambers.

A PROPERTY owner has had water charges amounting to more than $13,000 written off by Bathurst Regional Council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.