A PROPERTY owner has had water charges amounting to more than $13,000 written off by Bathurst Regional Council.
The property in Durham Street was recently the subject of a development application (DA), with the conditions of consent from the determination being that "the assessments that are the subject of this property have been consolidated into one assessment".
In April 2021, prior to consolidation, council notified the owners of a possible water leak.
Council was advised that the owners attended the site and turned off the water at the meter as the property was vacant, and assumed that there would be no further consumption.
Despite this action, water continued to pass through the meter, and was billed, and paid, accordingly.
In January 2022, the contractors carrying out the site demolition works as part of the DA notified council that the water meter on the adjacent property was leaking a lot of water.
Council staff attended the site, and observed that whilst the supply had been turned off, the shut-off valve was not functioning as it should.
It was also discovered that the meter was faulty.
As the supply was no longer required, due to the consolidation of assessments, council staff have terminated the supply and removed the faulty meter.
The amount accumulated in water charges during this period amounted to $13,114.94.
At its meeting in May, council resolved to write off the water charges for the Durham Street property owner.
The write-off will be funded by council's water fund.
