THE Western Advocate published a front-page story on May 20 (They Need To Close The Birthing Facility: Former Midwife Speaks Out) describing the crisis conditions existing in the maternity section of the Bathurst Base Hospital.
The facts were supplied by an anonymous midwife who has worked for many years in that department.
These very experienced nurses are asked to work double shifts and excessive overtime with subsequent burnout which has resulted in the resignation of 15 nurses from the maternity unit in the last 18 months.
Mothers in labour are being told to make their own way to Orange Hospital for delivery (Health Crisis: Women Being Sent To Orange To Give Birth, Western Advocate, May 7).
The stress and trauma of this experience, while in labour and with the Mitchell Highway (the main road between Bathurst and Orange) constantly being closed for roadwork from 7pm to 6am, must be immense for the families concerned.
What's happened to our Patient Transport System?
Are we waiting for a tragedy to happen? Are we prepared as a community to take responsibility for the possible death of mother and child and subsequent ongoing trauma for immediate family?
Or do we take/demand action now!
Let's not get fobbed off with excuses of COVID and health funding restraints.
We are aware of these excuses and their limitations on instant action, but we must do something now to change these appalling conditions.
Is it a slow creep to closing maternity services in Bathurst, in a city which prides itself on the growth and wellbeing of the community?
Nursing and medical staff and even our community-based Health Council are constrained in speaking out due to breaching the Code of Conduct, so it is up to us, the Bathurst community, to speak up.
