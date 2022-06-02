Teen who was hit by car is now en-route to Orange Hospital

A TEENAGER has been hit by a car in Durham Street.
Police and NSW Ambulance were called to the scene just after noon after reports a man had been hit.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance, which sent two units plus the ambulance duty officer, said a 19-year-old was thrown up to three metres after being hit by a car.
The spokesperson said the teen was treated by paramedics at the scene for suspected head injuries before being transported to Orange Hospital for further treatment.
The teen was reportedly in a stable condition.
Police also attended the incident and spoke with the driver at the scene.
