CSU Mungoes to welcome Woodbridge Cup heavyweights to Diggings Oval

CSU Mungoes has a big game on its hand this Saturday, when Woodbridge Cup heavyweights Canowindra Tigers come to town.
Canowindra went into the season as one of the competition favourites and is currently sitting in third after five rounds of play and CSU skipper Finn Grabham is expecting a tough match.
Regardless, Grabham believes his side has a chance to claim a win on home soil.
"It sort of depends on how we go on training during the week. We've been training pretty well of late," he said.
"It really helped us when we played Molong. We trained really well on the Thursday, the warm up was really good and then we got straight into it.
"If we train well before hand, I think we'll go well, have a bit of confidence going into the game.
"They'll be a bigger side than us, which most teams are. We trust ourselves in our fitness and defence, priding ourselves on things like that."
There's no doubting CSU's attack according to Grabham - the Mungoes have scored 196 points in five games - rather it's the defence that needs to be on song to get a result against Canowindra.
"I've never really stressed about our attack. I know we can attack really well, from all sides of the field," he said.
"It's more relying on each other in defence, trusting each other, getting use to a new team.
"A lot of us haven't played together before. We're mates and stuff but to put it together on a field is a bit different."
Now into his third year with the Mungoes, Grabham said he's enjoyed the club's switch from the Mid West Cup to the Woodbridge Cup, bar the extra travelling.
"There's obviously still Oberon and Orange United in it, that were in the Mid West, and they're doing well," he said.
"There's a lot more teams and a lot more players going around and a lot bigger boys.
"The distance of travel is something we're not really use to. Everyone is far away. But I think the level of the teams we're going up against is pretty good."
Grabham said he's expecting the home crowd to play an important part come matchday.
"It's awesome when we play at home. We get a good amount of people that come to our home games and it's a really good atmosphere," he said.
"It's fun, you get there and everyone is in a good mood. Everyone is keen to go out, have fun and good out for a drink with the other team afterwards."
