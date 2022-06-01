ON Tuesday we learnt that the Blue Mountains tunnel is shelved with no date when it will be built.
This only two weeks after the Nationals MLC Sam Farraway told the world it would be toll free.
Call me cynical, but I have no doubt this announcement by Mr Farraway made only days before his political party colleague Andrew Gee was seeking re-election against a very formidable opponent, independent candidate Kate Hook, was purely political.
I do not believe the State Government would make such an announcement only two weeks before the State Government's independent infrastructure body recommended the cancellation of the tunnel.
The Premier has been talking about roads, tunnels and tolls for some time now.
I do not believe the Premier, his Roads Minister or their staff would not have been in discussions with the independent infrastructure body and that Tuesday's announcement of the shelving of this tunnel has not been known about by the government, Mr Farraway and the Deputy Premier.
Looks and sounds like a cynical political stunt to any critical thinker.
