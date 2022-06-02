Western Advocate

Stroke Awards recognise tenacity, passion and drive | Letter

By Sharon McGowan
Updated June 2 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
Letter | Stroke Awards recognise tenacity, passion and drive

I WRITE to thank your community for their interest and input to our annual Stroke Awards, which celebrate Australians for their care, courage and achievements in this important field.

