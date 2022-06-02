Letter | Stroke Awards recognise tenacity, passion and drive

I WRITE to thank your community for their interest and input to our annual Stroke Awards, which celebrate Australians for their care, courage and achievements in this important field.
This year, the announcement of our prestigious President's Achievement Award left barely a dry eye in the house.
The accomplishments of two dynamic mums - one from NSW and one from Victoria - have changed the way paediatric strokes are considered and managed forever.
Kylie Facer and Dee Banks' efforts have been truly extraordinary.
What began as a small Facebook group for parents looking for support after their children experienced stroke has evolved into a specialised group which contributes to world-leading research and shapes discussion in the world of paediatric stroke.
Dee and Kylie's group, called Little Stroke Warriors, has now grown to a point where it was necessary for Stroke Foundation to absorb it.
Their work has been phenomenal, and they can confidently step back now, knowing their legacy will continue to help hundreds of Australian families.
Other 2022 Stroke Awards winners included the Brisbane sibling team with an ongoing passion and drive to raise awareness of childhood stroke, a Tasmanian volunteer with incredible drive and commitment, and a Victorian survivor of stroke who intends to cycle to the four furthest points of mainland Australia to prove that there is indeed life after stroke.
Nominees came from across Australia, and from all walks of life. It is always a joy to read their stories and to meet the finalists at the grand event.
And a grand event was finally possible this year after our COVID-enforced hiatus.
It was a fantastic occasion and all of us at Stroke Foundation are looking forward to next year already.
There are 445,000 Australians living with the impact of stroke. That means there are people in every community who know exactly why stroke awareness, treatment and recovery is so important, and the people who support those critical services are our heroes.
I hope to hear more stories of tenacity and achievements in our 2023 Stroke Awards so please consider submitting a nomination to recognise and celebrate the people in your community.
