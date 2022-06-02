A FEW months ago I wrote to this paper expressing that people outside the Bathurst and Central Western region understood the importance of funding for a quicker route through the Blue Mountains.
It was pleasing to see that just two weeks ago Paul Toole had made sufficient progress on the issue to make an announcement about planning and construction.
Clearly Paul Toole understands how important a faster passage is to the growth and development of the Central West of NSW.
Paul also has the capacity to advocate for the communities in that region in State Parliament.
I was disappointed to read this week that the funding Paul Toole advocated for was put into question by Infrastructure NSW.
However, the argument raised by Infrastructure NSW is sound.
The department does ensure there are checks and balances within our democracy.
I therefore understand the delay and accept their findings and therefore the delay.
Although I would strongly suggest the communities impacted by this delay now ensure the announcement does not become politicised by the time of the next state election.
I would strongly urge all community members seek an agreement with Labor at both state and federal levels that they commit to the progress of the passageway through the Blue Mountains when the time is right.
Reasonable travel should not become a political football. You need a faster route through the Blue Mountains.
