When Brad Campbell started for Panorama in the Western Premier League (WPL) last round, he did so with his brother for the very first time.
The Campbell brothers were one of four brothers that started that match against Orange CYMS, the others being Steve and Paul Long, Dylan and Bryn White, and Nathan and Chris Davis.
Nathan Davis also started alongside his step-son Thomas Dale.
Campbell said it's been awesome to play alongside his brother for the first.
"It's the first year we've played together, which is pretty exciting," he said.
"It certainly made me excited for the season. We played a few tour games before where there's different ages, but it's our first full season together.
"[Ryan] has been doing really well. We've both been coming off the bench so far, except on Saturday when we both started, which was pretty cool to start together.
"The nine that were in the photo, they all started, which was really neat."
Campbell said there is a strong sense of comradery within the Panorama squad in 2022.
"The comradery that it brings is awesome," he said.
"I think there's about 19-20 in our squad and we're all like brothers, really. It really helps us bond as a team."
Having such a strong squad is something that Campbell believes has lead to Panorama's success in the WPL.
"The depth and competition for spots is certainly helping our success this year," he said.
"Everyone is determined to get better and everyone is turning up to training, pushing hard. Without that, I don't think you keep getting better."
On Saturday, Panorama is set to welcome Parkes Cobras to Proctor Park and Campbell admits the visitors will be a challenge.
"Our comradery will really help but Parkes will be a challenge," he said.
"They've been playing quite well. Every week is a challenge, really. Even when we played CYMS, they played well I thought.
"It all helps that we're all close as a group and we're excited to turn up every week and help each other."
Panorama is top of the ladder and undefeated after seven games, having won six games and drawn one.
Parkes is still occupying a play-off position in fifth, having won three, drawn two and lost two.
The last time the two teams met was last July, with the scores locked at 4-all after a pulsating 90 minutes of football.
In the other round nine matches on Saturday, Lithgow Workmen's will host Orana Spurs, Macquarie United will travel from Dubbo to Orange to face Barnstoneworth United and Dubbo Bulls will play host to Mudgee Wolves.
Kick-off between Panorama and Parkes is at 3pm.
