DO you or someone you know need support with mental wellbeing?
Seeking help in traditional service settings can often be met with long waiting times, strict assessment criteria, long referral processes and out-of-pocket expenses.
GROW Mental Wellbeing Peer Support groups are free, confidential, open to everyone over 18, no referral is needed and there is no waiting list.
GROW groups use a unique 12-step program, known as Peer Support, developed from the lived experience of people who have experienced mental distress and recovered their wellbeing through mutual help.
Peer Support is proven to improve self-esteem and reduce anxiety, depression, stress, burnout and loneliness and improve overall mental wellbeing.
GROW and the GROW program is accredited by the National Standards for Mental Health Services and funded by NSW Health.
In April 2022, GROW celebrated 65 years since the very first meeting in 1957.
Since then, tens of thousands of people in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and the US have helped each other recover and maintain their mental health in a worldwide grassroots movement of mutual help.
People generally find when they come to GROW that it is a big relief to be able to speak about their lives with others who understand that we can all struggle sometimes.
Friendly, free, confidential help is available now.
Find out about the weekly Bathurst GROW group or join an online group by phoning 1800 558 268.
Visit www.grow.org.au for more information.
