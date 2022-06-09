A RAIL enthusiast's steam dream will return to Bathurst this long weekend.
Australia's largest operating steam locomotive, Beyer-Garratt 6029, brought a crowd of hundreds to Bathurst Railway Station when it was in the city in 2018.
It will be back this weekend, when several 1.5-hour steam train rides will be available between Bathurst and Wimbledon on Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12.
That will be followed by a day trip to Orange this Monday, June 13.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for families and heritage enthusiasts alike to step back in time and connect with our state's rich rail history," Transport Heritage NSW CEO Andrew Moritz said.
"Travelling through the Central West inside a restored NSW railways carriage behind this giant of the steam era is an experience rarely offered and not to be missed."
Beyer-Garratt 6029 was recently acquired by the NSW Government for the state's heritage transport collection, managed by Transport Heritage NSW.
"The engine entered service with the NSW Government Railways in 1954 and was a reliable workhorse of the fleet, travelling some 1,000,000 kilometres before being removed from regular service in 1972," Mr Moritz said.
"This is the locomotive's first regional visit since being acquired by the NSW Government last month."
For more information and tickets, visit www.thnsw.com.au/bathurst or call THNSW on 1300 11 55 99.
All ticket holders for the steam train trips will receive 20 per cent off their entry to the Bathurst Rail Museum.
