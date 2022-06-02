BATHURST CITY has managed the one win from the opening four rounds, but Mal Willott's team will be hoping to claim a vital four points on Saturday.
City is up against an inform Souths outfit that is fresh off a massive 6-1 win over St Pat's, a result that catapulted the two blues in second on the Premier League Hockey women's ladder.
City's only win so far this season actually come on a technicality, after its 1-all draw with CYMS in round one was awarded a 3-0 win for the Bathurst team after the Orange outfit was deemed to have fielded an ineligible player.
Willott is hoping his team can get a result against a strong Souths outfit.
"Hopefully we'll go pretty well against Souths," he said.
"They [Souths] did play really well the other day, though. We'll have to play well, if want to match them, that's for sure.
"We need to be thinking about what we're doing off the ball and we need to improve our general gameplay, if we want to get a result."
City played the first two rounds of the competition (April 30 and May 7), before sitting out the round on May 14 due to having a bye.
The competition then paused for a general bye, before City returned to play last Saturday, which resulted in a 2-0 loss to Souths.
All teams will pause again next round for the June long weekend and Willott said the stop-and-start nature of the draw has had a bit of an affect on his team.
"Because we had two weeks off, that hurt has last week because we hadn't played too much," he said.
"I had a girl that was playing her first game of the year [against Parkes], so it makes it tricky.
"It's alright when everyone is the same [having the week off] but when some don't play the week before, it makes a difference.
"Hopefully things will be looking a bit better this weekend."
In other fixtures, Lithgow Panthers will host Orange United from 12.10pm, while CYMS head to Parkes at 1.40pm.
Play is set to get underway between Bathurst City and Souths at 1.40pm from the Cooke Hockey Complex.
