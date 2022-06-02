Western Advocate

Blowes Clothing Cup: Orange Emus to play Forbes Platypi at Endeavour Oval

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated June 3 2022 - 4:20am, first published June 2 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Uphill will look to barge over his former team-mates this Saturday. Photo: JUDE KEOGH

He's a former Platypi and this weekend, Simon Uphill will come up against some former team-mates.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.