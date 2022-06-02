Tom Koerstz is starting to get that special feeling back at the Dubbo Kangaroos.
After returning to his junior club after almost a decade away from home, the Blowes Clothing Cup season started a little slowly for the halfback and his side.
But a much-changed line up is starting to come together and after back-to-back wins over the Forbes Platypi and Orange City the belief is building.
"I moved back just before harvest last year for my job and I got back into it," Koerstz said of Roos rugby.
"A fair few of the boys I went through juniors with or went to school with are back playing together now and it might be a bit of a cliché, but it feel like something is starting to build and that's good to be a part of."
The Roos are at home to Bathurst Bulldogs this weekend and while Koerstz has been away from the Central West for quite some time, he was all too aware of the rivalry between the two clubs when he returned.
The battles between the Dogs and Roos are always physical, grinding contests and nothing less is expected this weekend given the sides are currently second and third on the ladder behind Cowra respectively.
"It's a massive rivalry," Koerstz said.
"I remember when I was a wee tacker Dad was coaching first grade and I think Bathurst got him in two grand finals so as long as I can remember it's been a big rivalry.
"It's not one that's hard to get up for and that physicality up front will be key for us."
While the wins over Forbes and City proved the Roos are making real progress, Koerstz labelled this weekend's match will be a yardstick for his side.
The Bulldogs downed the Roos by 13 points earlier this season and have only lost once in 2022.
They will head to No. 1 Oval on Saturday on the back off three straight wins.
"You want to beat the top sides. You want to play the top sides so we can see where we are and use it as a yardstick," Koerstz.
"We had the battle against Cowra a few weeks ago and they outplayed us and won those crucial moments.
"That's where we let ourselves down against Bathurst last time. You need to win those crucial moments against classy sides.
"I'm really excited to see where we're at an continue to build and show we are a side that isn't here to make-up numbers. We're here to play finals footy and ultimately, like everyone else, we want to be in the big dance."
Given a change in coach and the player ranks during the off-season, inconsistent performances from the Roos in the opening rounds of the season came as no great surprise.
For Koerstz, just spending time with his new teammates and getting to know them well on and off the field has made all the difference.
"It's just a bit of self-belief and spending that time together," he said.
"Blokes are really starting to put their hands up and cementing themselves as first grade footy players.
"Confidence comes from back-to-back wins and consistent performances and we're really starting to play for each other and build the camaraderie within the aside and the greater squad.
"It's got a really good club feel about it. It's not one team. It's three teams and it's a squad.
"There's been blokes out injured and they've come back and played third grade and a bit of twos and then a stint off the bench in ones. That makes a difference on a cold Saturday in Orange and helps build club spirit."
Saturday's action begins with what should be an entertaining women's Ferguson Cup match between the two powerhouse of the competition at 11.40am before the first grade action kicks off at 3.15pm.
