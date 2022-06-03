Our say | Another fork in the road for the Great Western Highway tunnel

IT'S been a strange old week for the NSW Government's planned Blue Mountains tunnel.
It looked all but dead on Tuesday after a report from the government's independent infrastructure body named the tunnel specifically (as well as other "mega" builds for which contracts had yet to be signed) as a project that should be put aside due to rising construction costs and labour shortages.
Advertisement
Infrastructure Minister Rob Stokes' follow-up media release, in which he said the government should consider "the independent advice from Infrastructure NSW" and look at smaller projects instead, seemed to settle the matter.
But it appears no-one had thought to have that argument with Bathurst MP and Deputy Premier Paul Toole, who assured the Western Advocate on Wednesday that nothing had changed with the government's plans and timeline for the Great Western Highway upgrade from Katoomba to Lithgow and a design for the tunnel could still be expected in a couple of years or so, with a construction tender to follow.
"It's a vital link and it's one that we've done a lot of work on over the past few years," he said. He might have also said that it was a vital link and the government's plans for it had raised a lot of expectations that would not be easily lowered.
READ ALSO:
So where does all that leave us?
It leaves us with a tunnel that remains in the NSW Government's infrastructure pipeline, but is still far from a certainty.
There's a state election to be held next year (and an incoming Labor government might not put the same priority on burrowing under Blackheath and Mount Victoria as the Coalition) and the not-insignificant matter of a new federal government in Canberra.
As Mr Toole alluded to this week, the NSW Government will be looking for some more funding help from the Commonwealth to make the tunnel a reality - and all the noises coming out of Canberra since Anthony Albanese took over as prime minister have been about saving money rather than finding more ways to spend it.
Still, if nothing else, the tunnel plan appears to have survived another week - which will gladden some hearts and cause irritation to others.
This tale has already had as many twists and turns as the Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road combined. And it's likely there will be a few more bumps in the road to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.