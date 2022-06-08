Earthworks have resumed on Kelso to Raglan highway upgrade

THE earth is moving again on the Great Western Highway upgrade from Kelso to Raglan and Transport for NSW says the project is on track for completion next year.
The NSW Government body told the Western Advocate in mid-April that earthworks had been put on hold since Friday, March 25 as crews had been "diverted to carry out other tasks across the roads network".
It came after work on the project had also been affected in 2021 because the project team had to help with urgent repairs and "incident management" at other locations on the highway.
As well, a number of days of work were lost last year and in the first months of this year due to Bathurst's wet weather.
In an update on progress on the project, Transport for NSW says the recent focus has been to the east of Raglan village.
"The major earthworks contract has been awarded with the contractor on-site since May, working between Ceramic Avenue and PJ Moodie Memorial Drive," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Gas and water main relocations have also been carried out, as well as the first stage of tree planting on the northern side of the highway.
"Construction of new stormwater drainage has been progressing well."
A concept design for the $45 million upgrade to the highway was released in mid-2019, the project was given planning approval in mid-2020 and work started in January last year.
The Transport for NSW spokesperson said the upgrade - which will create two lanes in both directions from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street, and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to the east of Ceramic Avenue - is "on track for completion in 2023".
