Annie's Ice Cream Parlour might be famous for its 'Sofala gold' flavour, but a new weekly initiative is starting to roll out a host of new favourites.
The ice cream parlour has started to release a new flavour each week to trial flavours with the local community.
Annie's staff member Sam Ellis, who has been designing new flavours each week for the past month, said the project has been an opportunity to try out new possibilities.
"We've been discussing about the need to add new flavours for a while now, so I decided to put a 'wish list' together to pitch to the owners," Ms Ellis said.
"We started off with white toffee, and since then, we've progressed to pina colada, Wagon Wheels, fruit tingle and, most recently, lemon meringue pie."
The ice cream parlour will assess the popularity of each flavour to determine which ones to keep on a more regular basis.
Ms Ellis said the project has received a positive response thus far.
"We've had a lot of people come in already and express plenty of excitement towards the new flavours," she said.
"I get quite nervous when it comes around to presenting the new flavour to staff members each week, but they've all ticked the boxes so far."
Ms Ellis said she has plenty more ideas in the works, but customers will just have to wait and see.
"I'm working a couple of weeks ahead, so there's plenty of new flavours to come," she said.
"A lot of the new flavours will be inspired by staff members and their personal favourites. It's a way to bring the team together."
To keep up to date with the new flavours, visit the Annie's Ice Cream Parlour Facebook page.
