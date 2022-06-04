Nepalese community lend their arms to Bathurst blood drive

Bathurst's Nepalese community have rallied to help the Blood Bank and others in the community by putting their hands up, and arms out, to donate blood.
This month, Australia's blood stocks are expected to drop to their lowest point since the start of the pandemic after donations took a nosedive due to the current surge in flu cases across the country, as well as colds and COVID.
This week it was reported the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood needs 17,500 donors to help raise supplies with their stocks of A, O, and B blood groups under pressure, with supplies down to just two days worth of blood.
Large numbers of appointment cancellations and no-shows have affected blood supplies, with not only Covid-19 infections, but colds and flu also having an impact on supplies.
Prajesh Khadka, President of the Bathurst Nepalese Community Group said the group aims to serve the local community, and blood donation was a great way they could all help.
"There are 38,000 people who need a blood everyday.
"Recently in Sydney, I lost my friend in an accident. So this is for those people," he said.
He said he rallied group members simply by approaching them.
"I approached people telling them.. one blood donation could save three people's lives.
"Your simple act may change a person's life.
"It's one way we, in the Nepalese community can do something for community," he said.
Mr Khadka said he was happy with the number of people who supported his blood drive.
"As the donation was happening on weekdays a lot of the donors came directly from their workplace during their break time.
He said the group were planning to continue donating blood.
"We are hoping to make our donations every four months. But in this time I also encourage more from all the community in Bathurst to participate."
He said he hopes to get up to 100 people to donate in the next blood drive he organises.
"I am expecting more than 100 people involved in next the donation campaign.
"To make this happen we are making a plan and once we finalise it we will approach council, the Neighbourhood Centre, Lions club etc," he said.
