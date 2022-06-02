Letter | A special night of music in Kinross Wolaroi School auditorium

Western Advocate

A special night of music in Kinross Wolaroi School auditorium | Letter

By Patricia Coulthard
Updated June 3 2022 - 3:18am, first published June 2 2022 - 10:00pm
THE Orange Symphony Orchestra will return with a winter mid-year concert at Kinross Wolaroi School in the Derek Pigot Auditorium on Sunday, June 26 at 2.30pm under the baton of Elizabeth W. Scott.

