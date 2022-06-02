Letter | A special night of music in Kinross Wolaroi School auditorium

THE Orange Symphony Orchestra will return with a winter mid-year concert at Kinross Wolaroi School in the Derek Pigot Auditorium on Sunday, June 26 at 2.30pm under the baton of Elizabeth W. Scott.
The Mozart Flute and Harp Concerto will head this concert, with soloists Emily Granger on harp and David Shaw on flute.
Advertisement
A diverse selection of dance-inspired music will follows: the jubilant Rustic Dances by Tristan Coelho, Khachaturian's infamous Sabre Dance, Copland's Hoe-down from the ballet Rodeo, saluting North American square dance traditions, and the sultry Danzn No. 2, by Marquez, which is sure to transport the audience to a smoky dance salon in Mexico City.
Elizabeth W. Scott's work with the Orange Symphony Orchestra began last season, in which she prepared what would become its 2022 opener in February after the long COVID shutdown.
Her artistic work in Australia has included conducting the East Sydney Chamber Symphony in performance.
American-born, Australian-based Emily Granger has performed with the Sydney, and Tasmanian Symphony Orchestras.
Her 2022 appearances include concerts with the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra, tours for Musica Viva, and concerto appearances with the Brisbane Philharmonic and the Orange Symphony Orchestra.
David Anthony Shaw is a born and bred Orange pianist and flautist.
He is currently head of keyboard studies at the Orange Regional Conservatorium, orchestral manager of the Orange Symphony Orchestra and secretary for the Orange Chamber Music Festival.
Tickets are on sale from HUMANITIX, https://events.humanitix.com/the-oso-at-kws, or Orange Regional Conservatorium (phone 6361 7974).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.