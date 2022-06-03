HE'S already won one premiership this season, now Josh Belfanti is on the hunt for another.
The Bathurst product was part of the Penrith Panthers side which won the SG Ball grand final in May, but this Saturday he'll line up in the second row as St Pat's face Lithgow in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Saturday, June 4
LITHGOW WORKIES WOLVES VS BATHURST ST PAT'S
At Tony Luchetti Oval, Lithgow, first grade kick off at 3pm (League Tag at 11.30am)
WORKIES: 1. Donovan Peters 2. Lleyton Lothian 3. Dylan Dukes 4. Sam Lane 5. Grant Rhodes 6. Cooper Egan 7. Hayden Bonanno 8. Tyler Davidson 9. Isaac Thompson 10. Ryan Richardson 11. Ryan Jervis 12. Jack Sullivan 13. Harrison Bender 14. Travis Dukes 15. Jesse Lualua 16. Jack Smith 17. Tom Fraser
COACH: Greg Alderson
ST PAT'S: 1. Lee McClintock 2. Derryn Clayton 3. Matt Ranse 4. Jackson Brien 5. Matt Beattie 6. Mitch Squire 7. Blake Fitzpatrick 8. Luke Single 9. Jackson Vallis 10. Jack Mackey 11. Josh Belfanti 12. Cooper Akroyd 13. Aaron Mawhinney 14. Jack O'Neill 15. Nicholas Booth 16. Beau Robinson 17. TBA
COACH: Zac Merritt
Sunday, June 5
MUDGEE DRAGONS VS COWRA MAGPIES
At Glen Willow, Mudgee, first grade kick off at 2.15pm (Under 18s at 11.30am)
DRAGONS: 1. Nathan Orr 2. Lee Hicks 3. Corin Smith 4. Jake Durrant 5. Jared Robinson 6. Jack Littlejohn 7. Pacey Stockton 8. Casey Burgess 9. Jake Gale 10. Clay Priest 11. Hudson Brown 12. Chad Chandler 13. Ben Thompson 14. Jack Beasley 15. Luke Moody 16. Hamish Bryant 17.
COACH: Jack Littlejohn
MAGPIES: 1. Darcy Howard 2. Thomas Thuaux 3. Charlie Jeffries 4. Thomas Rose 5. Joshua Weston 6. Jyedn Murray 7. Cameron Picker 8. Blake Duncombe 9. Jack Nobes (c) 10. William Ingram 11. Bobby Jeffries 12. Toby Apps 13. Brendan Tidswell 14. Thomas Negus 15. TBA 16. David Doran 17. TBA
COACH: Jack Nobes and Jack Buchanan
ORANGE CYMS VS BATHURST PANTHERS
At Wade Park, Orange, first grade kick off at 2.40pm (League Tag at 11am)
CYMS: 1. Lachlan Munro 2. Cooper Monk 10. Marcel Ikinofo 4. Dion Jones 5. Jordan Clark 6. Josefa Lasagavibau 7. Patrick Williams 8. Cameron Jones 9. Liam Wilson 11. Ethan McKellar 20. Ethan Bereyne 12. Alexander McMillan 13. Liam Kennedy 14. Ryan Banks 15. Nicolas Law 16. Curtis Cantwell 17. Jake Allen
COACH: Daniel Mortimer
PANTHERS: 1. Josh Rivett 2. Desmond Doolan 3. Aidan Ryan 4. Keelan Bresac 5. Dylan Miles 6. William Wright 7. Noah Griffiths 8. David Sellers 9. Hudson White 10. Jed Betts 11. Claude Gordon 12. Mackenzie Atkins 13. Jake Betts 14. McCoy White 15. Daniel Bain 16. Thomas Lemmich 17. TBA
COACH: Jake Betts
