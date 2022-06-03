Western Advocate

Urgent call for blood donors as stocks run low

By Jacinta Carroll
June 3 2022 - 6:00pm
BLOOD URGENTLY NEEDED: Blood donors in Bathurst lending their arms for a great cause.

The Australian Red Cross is making an urgent plea for blood donations, as emergency stocks run down to just two days.

