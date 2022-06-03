Urgent call for blood donors as stocks run low

The Australian Red Cross is making an urgent plea for blood donations, as emergency stocks run down to just two days.
Bad weather and a rampant flu season have curbed new bookings in the Central West, while cancellation rates have spiked to nearly 50 per cent.
"Supply is in sharp decline ... we need as many people as we can get," Blood Donor Centre Manager Liesa Pansini said.
She urged eligible donors to make a booking online, with the mobile blood centre in Bathurst between June 4 and 8.
Prajesh Khadka, who recently gave blood last time the mobile blood bus was in Bathurst, said it was one way people could help others in the community.
"There are 38,000 people who need a blood everyday," he said.
"Recently in Sydney, I lost my friend in an accident. So this (blood donation) is for those people," he said.
"Your simple act may change a person's life."
According to the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, every donation has the potential to save "up to three lives."
"There are patients in hospital right now relying on blood for cancer treatment, surgery, accidents, and complicated births," executive Cath Stone said.
There is no longer a required wait time after a flu vaccine.
To make a booking online, go to the Australian Red Cross website at https://www.lifeblood.com.au.
