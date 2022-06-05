Dubbo CYMS will have bragging rights over their crosstown rivals Macquarie Raiders for the next few weeks after winning the local derby at Apex Oval on Sunday.
CYMS started fast and physical which proved too much for Macquarie to handle as the men in green and white finished 28-10 victors.
CYMS co-captain Jarryn Powyer admitted he always knew the game was going to be a tough one.
"It was a good contest, it was very tough right to the very end," he said.
"We were sort of expecting that in a local derby against a few fellas that we've played alongside."
Macquarie fullback Blake Merritt tried his heart out for the Raiders but he knows his side is capable of better performances than they showed on Sunday.
"We were pretty sloppy, it didn't look like we wanted to win," he said.
"They came out firing and we didn't match them.
"We've got a lot to learn and a lot to work on."
Macquarie got off to a dream start against their local rivals after CJ Ralph dived on a clever grubber from Jai Merritt just 10 minutes in to score the first points of the afternoon.
But CYMS didn't take long to hit back, with Jayden Merritt crashing over to score his side's first try of the day and Brad Pickering added the extras to give them a 6-4 lead.
Pickering would again make no mistake with the conversion as CYMS extended their lead further.
The game went back and forth for 10 minutes until Macquarie captain-coach Alex Ronyane hit a hole at pace to go over untouched and get his side back in the game, with Blake Merritt adding the extras.
Leading into the end of the first half, CYMS had the bulk of possession and made the Raiders pay as Pickering score out wide before converting his own try to move the score to 18-10.
On the stroke of half-time, Ali Beale swooped on a loose ball before flicking it back inside to Brydon Ramien who scored CYMS' fourth try of the half.
However, Beale was hit late and remained on the ground for some time as the siren sounded, with the outside back ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a concussion.
Pickering again nailed the conversion and CYMS went into the break leading 24-10.
Coming out of the break, the intensity of the match stepped up a notch with both sides doing all they could to make an impact for their side but neither team could score points.
With 13 minutes remaining Macquarie made a break down their right-hand edge with Josh Nixon putting a kick ahead for Tyler Bamblett to put down for a try or so it seemed until it was called back.
The touch judge ruled Nixon had put his foot on the line and Macquarie were no closer to cracking CYMS' defence.
Both sides continued to aim up in defence but couldn't score, this was until Ramien grabbed his second of the day on the full-time siren with the kick being unsuccessful.
Powyer returned to the CYMS lineup for Sunday's match and said it was a tough side to get back into after the recent form of some of the club's young stars.
"I had five weeks off or whatever it was so it was good to be a part of it again," he said.
"I know there were a lot of boys who were playing very well so it's going to get back in there."
All four CYMS grades wore retro jerseys on Sunday and Powyer said it was a special day to be a part of.
"There's a bit of history there, a lot of the boys we've got now have relatives and whatnot that were playing in the heyday so it's nice showing a bit of history," he said.
Beale's injury and Jyie Chapman's ankle injury late in the game could cause some concerns for CYMS going forward but Powyer is confident the depth of the club will once again step up.
"We're usually always pretty lucky, everyone is quite fit but we've just had an unlucky run," he said.
"We've got plenty of young blokes around the club as you see because they are out there killing it.
"It doesn't matter if three or four people drop, we've still good young guys coming in.
"There's a really good feel from first grade right down to under 18s at the moment."
On the other hand, Merritt was content with his side's defensive efforts in the second half, only conceding four points which came right on the hooter.
"It was good, they only scored four points in the second half," he said.
"We would've liked to keep them to zero but things happen you can't control."
DUBBO CYMS 28 (Brydon Ramien 2, Billy Sing, Jayden Merritt, Brad Pickering tries; Pickering 4 goals) defeated DUBBO MACQUARIE RAIDERS 10 (Alex Ronayne, CJ Ralph tries; Blake Merritt goal)
