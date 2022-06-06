MONDAY'S Tyers Park meeting has been postponed following an overnight deluge of rain across the region.
Racing NSW stewards made the call around 6.30am to call off racing at the Bathurst track due to unsafe conditions caused by the rain.
"It's a disappointment because we only race 12 times a year. When we lose a meeting it's a huge disappointment because a lot of our trainers were looking forward to giving their horses a run," Tyers Park racing manager Michelle Tarpenning said.
"That's also the case for the travelling country, provincial and metropolitan trainers who had accepted, but there's the bigger picture to consider."
Officials are yet to find a suitable time to reschedule the Bathurst meeting.
"They have to look at their scheduling to try and slot it in around other meetings in this region," Tarpenning said.
"The track is in excellent condition. Yes, it's heavy, but it's got great coverage and it's looking fantastic. When we get scheduled in again we'll hope that the weather is a bit kinder.
"The track was rated a Heavy 9 prior to last night but the rain sealed the deal. It was widespread across the track, and with the way the weather's been over the last week the track hasn't been able to dry, so it's been at a Heavy 9 for a while.
"That was still got for us to race on but that extra bit of rain was what tipped us over."
Goulburn's Monday meeting was also called off due to rain, meaning no TAB race meetings took place in New South Wales on the day.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
