Residents are reminded that there's still two COVID-19 testing clinics working in Bathurst and it's vital to get tested if symptoms occur.
Ochre Medical Centre, based at Charles Sturt University, is still conducting COVID tests as well as offering vaccinations.
Registered nurse Stephen McAway said it's as important as ever to be getting tested.
With the spike in influenza numbers, people need to be correctly diagnosed and treated accordingly.
The COVID testing clinic at the old Clancy site in the RSL carpark is also still operating.
"It is important now we've got influenza circulating that everyone should be tested," Mr McAway said.
"There's been a massive spike in flu cases in NSW at the moment.
"We're here all day Monday and we also test on a Wednesday afternoon as well."
With the fourth dose of a COVID vaccine now available, Mr McAway urges Bathurst residents to check their eligibility and book an appointment.
Currently everyone is eligible to receive their first three doses, with a winter booster available for people aged over 65, or over 50 for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, and people who are immunocompromised.
Mr McAway said anyone who is unsure of their eligibility can discuss it with their doctor or phone Ochre Medical Centre for guidance.
"It's died off a fair bit but the numbers have been picking up with these winter doses," he said.
"Vaccination has been shown to save lives and reduce serious illness from COVID.
"We're encouraging people to talk to their GP's and see if they are eligible, or to come up here and have a chat with me or one of the doctors and we can help them make that decision and navigate the vaccines they can have."
Both COVID and flu vaccinations can be delivered at the same time so people booking only need to make one appointment.
Mr McAway said having a flu shot at this time of year will provide an extra layer of protection.
To further encourage people to get vaccinated, the NSW Government implemented free flu shots for the month of June, with everyone eligible.
Mr McAway said in addition to receiving vaccinations, people should remain vigilant with their personal hygiene and keep up to date with the health guidelines.
While restrictions have eased, it's still important to social distance, get tested if symptoms occur and sanitise.
"If you follow the guidelines you will ultimately save lives," Mr McAway said.
