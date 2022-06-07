A MEMORIAL will be created at the Bathurst Fire Control Centre to recognise the service of Rural Fire Service men and women.
The plan is for the memorial to be set up in a courtyard surrounded by trees which can be accessed from the front car park so family and friends of those remembered can pay their respects.
The NSW Rural Fire Service has received funding of $10,000 from the NSW Government to design and construct the memorial, which will remember those who have passed away and those who have died fighting fires.
Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier Paul Toole was at the centre last week to make the announcement about the funding and to see some preliminary designs for the memorial.
"This is a great initiative by the Chifley/Lithgow RFS Group to recognise the effort and dedication that volunteers of the RFS have given and to remember those who have gone before us," Mr Toole said.
"The RFS community and families of loved ones will be able to visit the memorial, which will become an everlasting place of remembrance."
Group officer Maurice McMillen said after a string of recent deaths, the group decided it was time to establish a permanent memorial.
"This is something that will mean a lot to many people. The memorial will become a place of comfort for families and friends to visit and pay tribute to the life of their loved one," he said.
The Bathurst Fire Control Centre on Hampden Park Road, Kelso officially opened in 2018, replacing the fire control centre operating out of the former Evans Shire Council building on Lee Street.
