Western Advocate

Memorial planned at Bathurst Fire Control Centre at Kelso

Updated June 8 2022 - 1:13am, first published June 7 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PLANS: Chifley/Lithgow group officer Maurice McMillen, Bathurst MP Paul Toole and Chifley/Lithgow deputy group officer Col Humphries.

A MEMORIAL will be created at the Bathurst Fire Control Centre to recognise the service of Rural Fire Service men and women.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.