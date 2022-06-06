Workshops are running six days a week, Evans Arts Council says

WORKSHOPS are back in full swing for Evans Arts Council.
Coronavirus forced the group to seek other venues for workshops, but with the move back to the arts council's former home at the old Evans Shire Council building in Kelso, the message is that things are back to normal.
"We have a range of workshops running six days a week," president Carol Dobson said.
"Current workshops on offer include watercolours, acrylic and oil painting, but we also offer drawing, lino printing, macramé, patchwork and felting.
"We are also currently looking at options to run youth art and craft workshops for teens during school holidays."
Ms Dobson said an upcoming workshop, on June 25, will be machine embroidery.
Participants are asked to bring their own machine and materials and the tutor, Mary, will ensure that the machine is working correctly, then provide instruction on how to create sewn patterns using freehand machine stitching.
A returning participant said they did the workshop last year and "learned so much".
Participants can contact Mary on 0408 788 796 or email marymiller@live.com.au to register their interest and to get more details.
