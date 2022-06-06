Western Advocate

Workshops are running six days a week, Evans Arts Council says

Updated June 6 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workshops are running six days a week, Evans Arts Council says

WORKSHOPS are back in full swing for Evans Arts Council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.