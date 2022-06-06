READERS would think, following Councillor Ian North's comments about RYDA as published on June 1, that Rotary was asking Bathurst Regional Council to donate a significant amount to support the program running in Bathurst.
What is being asked is for council to write off half the hire fees for the pit complex at Mount Panorama.
Council charges Rotary around $11,000 - so Rotary is asking that $5500 be discounted from that fee.
Under the arrangement, Rotary would still be paying $5500 to council, which would more than cover council's costs for the program.
The pit complex isn't booked out all year round and spends a large amount of time doing nothing.
Even if council accepted Rotary's offer, it would make a small profit rather than receive nothing for it sitting there empty.
Should council be making a profit out of this important program?
What is the cost of educating our young people on the risks they face on the road?
In the past, council has said that the program should be financed through donations by the business community, but with the largest cost being venue hire, why should business prop up council's coffers?
It's time council takes a long, hard look at its venue hire and grants/donations policies.
The current situation is ridiculous when council removes written-off hire fees (which cost it nothing) from the grants/donations fund, reducing the amount for community groups.
