Teacher turns dream to write into a reality

Discover how a Bathurst local turned her writing dreams into reality by attending an author talk at Bathurst Library later this month.
Teacher Jude Murphy will visit the Library on Friday, June 17 to discuss her debut publication, Scrapbooks and Broken Strings - a moving memoir of her life and loves that will make you laugh and cry.
Scrapbooks and Broken Strings is an intimate and raw account of Jude's life, including a shocking tragedy that pierces her childhood, the ups-and-downs of relationships, her health battles and post-natal depression.
Jude will discuss her writing process and the trials, tribulations and celebrations of finding a publisher as a new writer. Jude will also discuss her upcoming book - a fiction novel for the young adult market - and will bring along her much-loved guitar for a musical interlude.
The author talk starts at 5.30pm. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing from BooksPlus Bathurst. To book a seat, call the library on 6333 6281.
