Some of Bathurst's harness racing participants jumped on board for an important cause during the month of May, raising vital funds for the McGrath Foundation.
After a successful debut in Victoria in 2021, the Pacing for Pink initiative went interstate this year with drivers across the country participating.
Bathurst-based drivers Bernie Hewitt, Isobel Ross, Phoebe Betts, Amanda Turnbull, Doug Hewitt, Emma Turnbull and Jason Hewitt were all quick to jump on board with the initiative, notching up 27 wins collectively.
Drivers Amanda Turnbull and Doug Hewitt led the way, taking out eight races each while sporting the pink pants.
Ms Turnbull said her campaign started a bit slow but finished off well and she's already happy to do it again next year.
With the pink pants really standing out, it was a good conversation starter and Ms Turnbull expects it to be bigger next year.
"I think now that more people know about it there'll be a lot more people on board next year," she said.
"It's a really good cause and I'd like to thank my sponsor as well, Country Labelled ."
To participate in the Pacing for Pink initiative, each driver had to find a sponsor to donate $400 to the cause.
The names of the sponsors were then embroidered onto the drivers' pink pants.
Central West Electrical, the Bridge Hotel Perthville, Llandillo, Bedwells Feed Barn and Kelso Newsagency were the local sponsors while Country Labelled Pty Ltd and Don Ross Show Entertainment supported the initiative from Queensland.
Each Harness Racing Club around the state showed support in different ways, with the Bathurst club selling caps and stubby holders to help raise funds.
Bathurst Harness Racing Club Chief Executive Officer Danny Dwyer said it was great to see the initiative so successful across the board.
"The club was thrilled to be part of the Pacing for Pink campaign which brings harness racing participants and the wider community together to help make a difference in people's lives when they really need it," Mr Dwyer said.
"The club sold caps and stubby holders to raise much needed funds for the McGrath Foundation and to raise awareness for breast cancer.
"Pacing for Pink was a great initiative for awareness and supported by driver's obtaining their own individual sponsors as well."
The Bathurst participants were among 43 other NSW drivers to support the cause, all rallying together to raise funds and awareness for a good cause.
