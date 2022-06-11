Western Advocate
Good News

Bathurst harness racing drivers raising funds for McGrath Foundation

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
June 11 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUNDRAISER: Bernie Hewitt, Isobel Ross, Phoebe Betts, Amanda Turnbull, Doug Hewitt and Jason Hewitt driving in their pink pants. Photo: AMY REES.

Some of Bathurst's harness racing participants jumped on board for an important cause during the month of May, raising vital funds for the McGrath Foundation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.