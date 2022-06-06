Western Advocate

SES offers safety reminder ahead of windy, snowy weather

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 11 2022 - 8:39am, first published June 6 2022 - 4:37am
WINDY WEATHER: Trees were felled across Bathurst last week following windy weather.

STATE Emergency Service (SES) has issued a reminder to stay safe in windy weather, after Bathurst was battered by strong conditions on Monday morning.

