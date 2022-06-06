STATE Emergency Service (SES) has issued a reminder to stay safe in windy weather, after Bathurst was battered by strong conditions on Monday morning.
Around 4am on June 6, gusts of 74km/h and winds of 46km/h were recorded at the Bathurst Airport, the strongest readings that morning.
While SES only had several call outs for fallen trees, spokesperson David Rankine said the weather is a timely reminder to trim back branches.
"When you get these sudden outbursts of wind, trees get outrooted because the soil is so moist," he said.
"We get trees come down this time of years with the weather, particularly with how wet the soil has been for such a long time.
"It's a timely reminder for people over the long weekend to get up and trim a few branches around your house, to make sure they're nice and safe."
More windy conditions are expected in Bathurst over the next several days, with westerly winds of 25-35km/h on Tuesday, west to southwesterly winds of 20-30km/h on Wednesday and west to southwesterly winds of 25-35km/h.
There's also expected to be some considerable snow in the region's high country in the next couple of days.
Rankine reminded people to cautious when driving on icy roads.
"Be careful when you're on the road and keep an eye on LiveTraffic, to check whether the roads are open or closed," he said.
"Drive to the conditions and if you're not familiar with driving on snowy and icy roads, perhaps postpone your voyage to the day, when you have greater awareness."
