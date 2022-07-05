IT'S an unusual way to get home, but an experience they wouldn't swap for the world.
Billy and Bobby Wafer have ditched the traditional school bus, pushbike or family car, riding their horses from school instead.
The boys usually ride a tandem bike the short distance from their home to Sofala Public School.
Their mum, Sasha Cody, said it's been getting a bit chilly and she decided to let the boys ride their horses from school, as she did as a child.
"My sister and I rode to school and I thought it would be good for my boys to do the same, if just for the experience," she said.
"When my sister Gemima and I did it, it was great fun.
"At the time, it was a huge novelty.
"But we were quick to realise we had to get up really early to do it, and by the end of the day the horses were keen to get home," she laughed.
Back when Ms Cody and her sister rode to school, they rode four kilometres through the bush on their horses Arty and Shrike.
"I think we were probably eight or nine at the time," she said.
"We rode the horses to school. As the horses couldn't stay on school grounds, Dad had built a small horse yard in a neighbouring property, but we would ride there and take the saddles off when we arrived ... it took us about 30 minutes."
Ms Cody said there were also strict restrictions in place.
"Mum and Dad had plenty of rules ... the horses were only allowed to go as fast as a trot, there was no cantering - but we stuck to them," she said.
"It was fun, but it was also quite a lot of work, so in the end I think we were happy to go back to the car."
Still, she said she wanted her boys to have a similar experience.
Two of her three boys are school aged: Billy is in year two and Bobby is in year one.
She said they boys don't ride on their own.
"I go with them; I just want them to have the experience we had because it's so positive," she said.
The boys ride their Australian stock ponies Chocolate Biscuit and Ambrose.
To start with, Ms Cody said the boys ride home; she rides her horse there and leads the two others with the help of her husband.
"He can walk home or hitch a lift," she laughed.
She said it was all about the experience for the boys as well as developing skills and keeping active.
"They lead an active life on the farm; they've grown up riding horses. They feed them and look after them.
"I just want it to be another fabulous experience my kids can have while they are at Sofala Public, because it really is a fabulous school."
