MAK Mcgraw got his career off to a winning start for trainer Sandra Spratt on Monday as he fought back along the rail to find success on debut at Kennerson Park.
Mak Mcgraw ($2.70 favourite) didn't get off to the flashiest of starts but utilised the inside draw well to get clear of Jake's Return and Flying Frog in the Welcome GBOTA Maiden (307 metres) at the Bathurst track.
It wasn't looking promising in the early stages for the favourite, who was one of the slowest runners away at the start of Monday's race.
Russian Lunatic got away well from box four to lead early and both Jake's Return and Papps were the next best away.
Jake's Return and Papps interfered with each other and gave Mak Mcgraw the space he needed to claw back lost ground along the rail.
On the turn for home Papps lost touched with the lead group when he tripped on the heels of Jake's Return, and leader Russian Lunatic drifted badly midway through the bend.
That allowed Mak Mcgraw clean air to pull away from Jake's Return and record a convincing four and a quarter length win in a time of 18.05 seconds.
Trainer Spratt said it was great to see Mak Mcgraw building upon the promise he'd shown during his work.
"He's been trialling really well and he's had a couple of injuries that we've had to work on so it's nice to see him win ... especially after he pulled his calf muscle. He took his time coming back from that one," she said.
"He's so quiet and he's such a good dog to handle. He never does anything wrong in the kennels."
