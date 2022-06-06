Western Advocate

Mak Mcgraw wins on debut at Kennerson Park for trainer Sandra Spratt

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MAK Mcgraw got his career off to a winning start for trainer Sandra Spratt on Monday as he fought back along the rail to find success on debut at Kennerson Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.